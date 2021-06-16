Quebec fathers differ from dads in ROC

Quebec fathers have a more modern conception of their parenting role than fathers elsewhere in Canada according to a recent poll.
A cross-Canada Léger survey conducted among 2001 fathers of at least one child, carried out on behalf of the Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité, shows that while Quebec fathers are more in line with the traditional conception of the father provider, they also claim to share parental responsibilities more equitably, give more importance to the concept of co-parenting and advocate more for shared custody during separation.
Quebec fathers also show higher expectations of public policies promoting paternal involvement, such as parental leave or family-work reconciliation measures. “We discovered, among other things, that Quebec fathers are more involved than those in the rest of Canada in childcare and domestic tasks” says pollster Jean-Marc Léger.
In terms of sharing household chores, 27% of Canadian fathers say these are always or mainly carried out by their spouse, while this proportion is 17% for Quebec fathers, and 31% of Canadian fathers indicate that childcare tasks are always or mainly carried out by their spouse, compared to 21% among Quebec fathers.
Regroupement director Raymond Villeneuve sees these results “as a reflection of the impact of public policies in support of paternal involvement which are more developed in Quebec and which act as levers for the evolution of the social norm regarding fatherhood.” He says the small differences are constant and point in the same direction, “which suggests that Quebec fathers are more committed than fathers from other provinces and that they adopt a more egalitarian model of parenthood.”
Among the most striking data concerns perception of their role as a father. When asked to indicate whether they saw themselves more as a role model, educator, giver of care and affection, protector or a provider, Canadian fathers’ most popular answer – “providers” (43%) – was Quebec fathers’ (12%) least popular. Conversely, 37% of Quebec fathers see themselves as an educator, compared to 16% of fathers from other provinces.
Another distinguishing feature is Quebec fathers are more likely to believe that shared custody equally between the two parents is the best option in the event of a break-up (85% compared to 75% of Canadian fathers), and are more likely to attach greater importance to co-parenting, i.e. working as a team to take care of their children (89% versus 79%).
Matrimonial models also figured significantly, with Quebec fathers divided equally between married (51%) and de facto spouses (49%), compared to other provinces where the marriage model remains largely dominant (90% married versus 10% de facto spouses).
