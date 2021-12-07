Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that Quebecers with chronic illnesses and health problems that increase the risk of complications from COVID, people from remote communities, healthcare workers and pregnant women can get a booster shot, as long as it has been six months after their second vaccination.
"This group totals about a million people," he pointed out.
The Health Minister also announced that starting at the beginning of January, people 60 years old and over can get a COVID booster shot, also as long as it is six months after the second dose.
"This also amounts to a million people."
Dubé said that for those under 60, health authorities decided that it was not necessary for them to get the third dose "for the moment, considering there is no decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine for these citizens."
The Minister also said Public Health recommended that for the holidays, up to 20 vaccinated people can be at a private gathering, up from 10 from a maximum three households, as of Dec. 23.
"Public Health also asked that we limit our contacts if we want to control the virus. We count on Quebecers to be responsible."
Dubé also pointed out that between 45 percent and 55 percent of Quebecers 70 years old and over have received their booster dose of the vaccine.
He added that of 900 cases screened Nov. 30, there was no sign of the new Omicron variant that has been detected in numerous countries, including Canada and the U.S.
"The situation is not worrying at the moment," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.