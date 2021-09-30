The Quebec government announced Thursday that it is relaxing capacity restrictions for sports and entertainment venues, and gatherings, at various places beginning Oct. 8.
Starting that day, there will no longer be limitations for sports events with assigned seating, such as at the Bell Centre for hockey games — vaccine passports will have to be shown before entry is allowed and spectators have to wear face coverings except when eating and drinking.
The same applies to outdoor events with assigned seating, such as stadiums.
As well, for musical events, there can be up to 100 performers on stage; singers and musicians who play wind instruments have to be separated by two metres and other musicians have to be separated by one metre.
