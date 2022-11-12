Quebec En Alerte test to take place Nov. 16

A test of the Québec En Alerte will be taking place at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 16, the province's Public Security ministry announced.
As when a child is missing or there is an alert of severe weather conditions, Quebecers will hear an alert on their phones and on their TVs, where broadcasting will be interrupted.
"This process is carried out to ensure the proper functioning of the system and the safety of all," says a Public Security ministry statement. "In particular, it makes it possible to check that the alerts are correctly broadcast on radio, television and mobile devices, and to raise public awareness of the sound signal emitted during the alert. The message that will be broadcast to this effect on November 16 will specify that this is not a real situation and that there is no danger to the health or safety of citizens."
The ministry points out that the Québec En Alerte system "quickly informs the population in the event that it must take shelter or adopt safety behavior due, for example, to a tornado, a risk of explosion or another threat to life. It also allows the broadcast of an AMBER Alert, the purpose of which is to quickly transmit information when a child is abducted and the authorities fear for his or her life.
"It should be noted that public alert messages are broadcast simultaneously in French and English. It is not possible to unsubscribe from this essential service. To receive the alert, the cell phone must be compatible with an LTE network and be connected to such a network at the time the alert is launched."
