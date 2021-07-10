Even though Quebec is ready to introduce a “vaccine passport” beginning as of September 1, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet stated on Friday that an employee’s lack of a vaccine isn’t a fireable offence.
Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Thursday that the vaccine passport could be in effect for non-essential services like gyms, team sports, bars, restaurants, festivals, and sporting events. It depends on the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases to determine if the passport will be in use for non-essential services or not. But the passport won’t be necessary for essential services like hospitals or public transit.
Regardless of how the vaccine passport will be used on September 1, Boulet stressed that a person’s vaccine status can’t be used against a candidate on the job market. Nor is it a legal reason to fire a worker.
