Quebec is projecting a deficit amounting to $15.3 billion over the next two years, for the first time since 2014 and more than expected because of COVID-related spending.
The numbers come from Finance Minister Girard's second economic update of the year — the 2020-21 budget had been passed in March.
Other elements of the update from Girard include:
• $30 billion in deficit spending for the next three years;
• after first predicting that the "books would be balanced" by 2025-26, Girard now views this as a "hope" and that more health care funding transfers, 35 percent rather than 22 percent, will be needed from the federal government to achieve this;
• Quebec's gross domestic product is expected to decrease by six percent, and increase five percent the year after;
• an added $1.8 billion, and possibly more if needed, will be spent in the next three years to stimulate the economy;
The Montreal Economic Institute called on the Quebec government to "give some oxygen to the economy and to our entrepreneurs by allowing the reopening of businesses that are not the source of outbreaks and that are respecting health guidelines."
The MEI added that the Quebec government must "recommit itself as soon as possible to balanced budgets and promote renewed economic activity in those sectors most affected by the pandemic" and recommended that the government "must also avoid the temptation to involve itself too directly in the economy by arbitrarily subsidizing one company rather than another.
The MEI added that, "For these reasons, the government has to not only resist lobby groups that are always asking for more money, but also carry out a detailed review of its expenditures. It needs to see which of them are less efficient or less necessary, especially when it comes to temporary measures that will need to end once the pandemic is over."
