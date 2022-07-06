Police must be able to exercise random traffic stops to deter dangerous road behaviour, Quebec government lawyer Michel Deom said in his closing argument to a constitutional challenge of random stops.The challenge was brought by Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a member of the Montreal Black community, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. They argue the random stops violate equality rights guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and that Black men are disproportionately targeted.
Deom acknowledged that police abuse in connection with random stops is a problem, but argued the power must remain. He added that it is the role of police agencies and watchdog organizations to fight racial profiling by police officers.
Luamba said he was stopped by police for no reason nearly a dozen times. The CCLA says police officers must have a reasonable suspicion an offence took place before stopping someone.Bruce W. Johnston, lawyer for the CCLA, and colleague Lex Gill says random stops could lead to state-sanctioned discrimination.
"This power is not used randomly, but rather in a manner that is discriminatory and highly prejudicial to Black and racialized people, particularly Black men," they wrote. Johnston also argued that police called as witnesses by the government said racial profiling does not help police work, meaning the random stop power is not needed.
"When we know that this leads to a systemic violation of the rights of a group, we can't close our eyes and say 'continue to use recourses that don't work,'" the lawyer said. In 1990, the Canadian Supreme Court ruled that random stops were justified after a driver was stopped and turned out to have been driving with a suspended license. The court said random stops determine if seat belts are working or if a driver is intoxicated.
The court also ruled in 1990 that random stops are appropriate in relation to road safety and that police can go further if they have a reasonable suspicion, and that if an abuse takes place, the courts can take corrective action.
Deom, the Quebec government lawyer, said the plaintiff has the burden of proving that the 1990 judgment should be overturned.
"We still have people who continue to drive when they are prohibited," he argued. "We still have people who drive when they don't have a driver's licence. The problem hasn't disappeared; therefore, the logic of the court, that it takes a system of verification and enforcement to ensure compliance … remains intact."
