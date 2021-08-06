The federal government and Quebec reached an agreement for Ottawa to transfer $6 billion over five years for the province's child-care network, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault announced during an appearance by the two at a park in Hochelaga.
A statement by the Prime Minister's Office says the governments of Quebec and Canada "recognize Quebec's leadership in early learning and child care and together, they have announced an asymmetric agreement for the federal transfer of nearly $6 billion over five years. This includes a significant portion that will go toward strengthening the early learning and child care system in Quebec and improving working conditions for educators. Through this agreement, the Government of Canada is supporting Quebec families, while recognizing that Quebec will maintain its role in setting priorities in early learning and child care, an area exclusive to Quebec and in which it already has a proven track record."
Trudeau stated that "all families should have access to quality, affordable child care. That is why, from coast to coast to coast, we are laying the foundation for Canada's first-ever Canada-wide early learning and child care system. Today's agreement with Quebec will further improve the system that Quebecers are so rightly proud of. This agreement will provide Québécois families and communities with additional support as we build back better from the pandemic."
Legault stated that Quebec is justly proud of its healthcare network.
"First, because it helps us take care of our little ones. They are our most precious asset – our future. It is our duty to offer the best to our children. As a society, it has to be our top priority.
"This agreement is a wonderful win for Quebec families," he added. "A large part of these funds will be used to complement the system. Young parents and their children will benefit from it directly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.