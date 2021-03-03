The news continued to improve regarding COVID-19 between Feb. 18 and 23. Quebec’s new daily COVID cases remained below 1,000, between a new low of 666 and 858, the latest provincial statistics reveal.
Negative test results also increased, from 96.7 percent two weeks ago to 97.1 percent last week, even as the amount of tests conducted varied between 17,684 and 33,435.
For Feb. 24, there were “858 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 285,330, of which 266,879 people have recovered.”
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined from 723 to 633 from Feb. 18 to 24. Hospitalizations in intensive care declined from 127 to 122 in the same time period. Deaths declined from 10 to five.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows only two increases deemed significant by Santé Montréal in boroughs (Pierrefonds-Roxboro and LaSalle), and many decreases from Feb. 16 to 22, compared to the week before. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero for the third week in a row.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases went up slightly from nine to 12.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases declined slightly from 54 to 52.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases rose slightly from 45 to 47.
• In Dorval, cases declined significantly from 23 to 11.
• In Hampstead, cases declined from nine to five, the inverse of the week before.
• In Kirkland, cases rose from seven to 15, the inverse of the week before.
• In Montreal West, cases remained at zero.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases rose from 13 to 20.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from eight to 14.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from seven to five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell sharply from 230 to 174.
• In Lachine, new cases fell sharply from 87 to 53.
• In LaSalle, new cases rose from 95 to 108, deemed a significant increase.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose from 12 to 19.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 23 to 22.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases rose significantly from 74 to 122.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 213 to 208.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 67 to 47.
