Quebec creates phone line to report sexual misconduct in schools

A new phone line, 1-833-DENONCE, has been created by the Quebec government to enable victims and witnesses to report sexual misconduct in the province's schools, Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced March 12.
Many such incidents have been in the media in recent years, including allegations of sexual assault by three basketball coaches at École Secondaire St. Laurent.
"Everything will be done in the utmost confidentiality," says a Ministry of Education statement. "In addition to the email address already available — signalements@education.gouv.qc.ca — this telephone line will make it possible to follow up on reports to schools in order to provide healthy and safe living environments in the school network."
The new phone number can be called 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, "and a voicemail is available at all times as of now. Agents will return calls."
The Ministry also stressed that those who have been victims or witnesses of sexual crimes should "report the situation directly to the police by dialing 911 or by going to a police station. Also, many resources and community organizations exist to help young people in distress. Department teams will provide adequate support to people who report situations of sexual misconduct or violence and will direct them to the appropriate resources. Do not hesitate to ask for help.
Drainville said that the growing number of sexual misconduct cases in the school "worries me.
“Students who have been victims in our schools must be able to report these situations confidentially and safely. Thanks to this new telephone line, we are offering them an additional help resource. The health and safety of students and school staff is my priority and I will not compromise on that."
