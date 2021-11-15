Quebec COVID restrictions continue to loosen

Singing karaoke and dancing are allowed in Quebec bars as of Monday, as COVID restrictions continue to be loosened in the province.
Some were concerned about the loosening in light of recent COVID daily case numbers, 715 on Saturday and 634 on Sunday, but that number dramatically tumbled on Monday, to 509 new cases.
There are still restrictions related to the two activities — for karaoke, the singer must either wear a mask, sing at least two metres from the audience or sing from behind a barrier. Dancers must wear masks.
As well, restaurants do not have to keep a log of customers — seniors homes still do.
There no longer has to be arranged seating or registrations for public events. As well, there can be a maximum of 250 people indoors for wedding, funerals and other events. Vaccine passports will not be needed, but a one-metre distance is required and masks must still be worn.
Distancing and capacity limits are no longer needed at events where a vaccine passport is needed, such as a concert at the Bell Centre, but masks are still required except when eating and drinking.
Also, high school students do not need to wear masks in the classroom, but elementary school students must as they do not yet have access to the COVID vaccine.
The Quebec government has also ended its recommendation for people to work from home, but still recommends a mix of home and onsite work.
For this winter, vaccination passports are needed for activities related to the use of a ski lift, and masks are needed in some instances. Winter activity venues can operate at full capacity, but a one-metre distance has to be maintained.
All winter activity centres will be able to operate at full capacity, as long as a distance of one metre can be maintained. Masks still have to be worn indoors and vaccine passports are needed to eat at food courts and drink at bars.
Vaccine passports are needed at gyms, and masks are not required during intense activity, but a two-metre distance has to be maintained. For less intense physical activity, a one-metre distance is required between participants.
