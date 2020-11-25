Quebec COVID negative testing rate remains high at 95.3 percent

The percentage of negative COVID-19 tests in Quebec as a whole remained high at 95.3 percent on average from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, compared to 95.2 percent the previous week, the latest provincial health statistics say.
Hospitalizations increased from 583 to 652 from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Deaths decreased from 26 to eight in the same time period. Hospitalizations in intensive care went from 86 to 100, but was largely stable most of that week, in the 80s.
For Montreal, new COVID cases deceased, remained stable and in some cases, significantly increased in various west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs from Nov. 10 to 16, compared to Nov. 3 to 9, according to Santé Montréal statistics. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d'Urfé, new cases remained at below five both weeks.
• In Beaconsfield, cases decreased from seven to below five.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases dropped from 62 to 58.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases increased significantly from 31 to 56, after a significant decrease the week before.
• In Dorval, cases decreased from eight to less than five.
• In Hampstead, cases increased from five to 12.
• In Kirkland, new cases decreased significantly from 15 to six.
• In Montreal West, cases increased slightly from five to seven cases.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased significantly from 16 to 31.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases increased from nine to 16.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, on the list this week, cases increased from zero to less than five.
• In Westmount, cases increased from six to eight.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases increased dramatically from 119 to 182.
• In Lachine, new cases rose from 66 to 76.
• LaSalle dramatically increased from 125 to 153 new cases.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases increased from less than five to eight.
• In Outremont, cases increased significantly from nine to 22.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, cases decreased from 53 to 43.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased slightly from 133 to 137.
• In Verdun, new cases increased from 38 to 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.