Last week’s Quebec health statistics showed an overall 96.1 percent rate of negative COVID tests for the time period of Oct. 22 to 27.
This is an improvement from Oct. 14 to 19, when the negative test rate was 95.5 percent. Hospitalizations in Quebec dropped overall from Oct. 22 to 28, from 540 to 509. There were 16 new deaths on Oct. 22 and eight on Oct. 28. Hospitalizations in intensive care were 99 on Oct. 22 and 78 by Oct. 28.
For Montreal, new COVID cases largely deceased in various west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs from Oct. 20 to 26, compared to Oct. 13 to 19, according to Santé Montréal statistics. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases increased from 43 to 52.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased from 40 to 31.
• In Dorval, cases increased from eight to 11.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 11 to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 15 to 11.
• In Town of Mount Royal, which saw a significant increase the week before, cases dropped from 30 to 18.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases fell from 13 to 10.
• In Westmount, cases fell from eight to six.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, cases increased from 192 to 205.
• In Lachine, cases increased from 24 to 41.
• In LaSalle, cases decreased from 52 to 40.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from six to five.
• In Outremont, cases increased slightly, from 11 to 12.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, cases increased significantly, from 45 to 74.
• In St. Laurent, numbers fell from 138 to 111.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 37 to 35.
