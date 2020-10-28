Quebec negative COVID-19 test results from Oct. 14 to 19 remained high and stable, with an overall rate of 95.5 percent negative.
This compares to the overall negative test result of between 95.7 and 95.9 percent the week before – the latter number taking account of a computer glitch.
Individually, this past week had some anomalies, with at least one day seeing a much reduced amount of testing. Oct. 14 saw a 96.7 percent negative rate, Oct. 15 produced a 96.1 percent negative result, Oct. 16 was 94.7 percent, Oct. 17 was 94.8 percent, Oct. 18 was 93.7 percent (on a day when there were only 16,291 tests and 1,034 positive results — usually, the amount of tests is well over 20,000 and on Oct. 14 nearly 30,000) and Oct. 19 was 96 percent.
There was also good news for some West End and West Island municipalities and boroughs up to Oct. 29 — after a spike in recent weeks, some new case numbers fell. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among municipalities, for the week of Oct. 13-19 compared to Oct. 6-12:
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases fell from 77 to 40.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, which spiked for a longer period than some other cities, new cases fell from 39 to 37.
• In Dorval, new cases fell from 11 to eight.
• Hampstead has newly shown up in the statistics as their weekly new cases were almost non-existent, and cases there fell from 17 to 13.
• In Kirkland, new cases fell from 18 to 15.
• In Town of Mount Royal, numbers of new cases jumped from 12 to 28. TMR was one of only two locales that saw a significant increase, the other was Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
• In Pointe Claire, numbers fell from 14 to 13.
• In Westmount, the number of new cases was eight both weeks.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, numbers fell from 225 to 189.
• In Lachine, new cases fell from 30 to 25.
• In LaSalle, numbers fell from 56 to 51.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, numbers fell from 12 to seven.
• In Outremont, numbers fell especially sharply from 36 to 11.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, new cases fell from 55 to 44.
• In St. Laurent, numbers fell from 140 to 139.
• In Verdun, numbers fell from 42 to 39.
