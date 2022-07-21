Quebec COVID cases expected to stabilize: Public Health Director

QCOVID cases in Quebec are expected to plateau soon and stabilize, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau told a press conference Thursday.
Also, on Thursday, Santé Québec reported 2,149 new COVID cases, 53 new hospitalizations and 2,051 active hospitalizations. There are also 20 new deaths.
Boileau also called for increased vigilance, particularly during the current festival season and with the particularly contagious BA.5 variant of Omicron. The contagion period lasts for 10 days.
“Wearing a mask is appropriate for people at risk these days,” he said. “It is a virus that has evolved, which is different. It is much more contagious, but we are lucky that it is less virulent."
Boileau also announced that children between six months and four years old will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning Monday July 25. The Moderna vaccine for very young children was recently approved by Health Canada, and Boileau said 70,000 doses are available.
Also, according to media reports, Premier François Legault told a political event earlier Thursday that there are no plans for new COVID restrictions.
Asked Thursday about the possibility of new restrictions, Dr. Boileau said it is a question "we are asking ourselves regularly. With that in mind, we understand that we do not need to reinforce public health policies," he said, adding that masks and other preventative measures already available can be encouraged. "If there should be a change, a variant that is more virulent, then we could reset our way of thinking and be back with, if needed, some measures. But, for now, we do not expect that at all."
