Quebec court rules online learning not a general right

Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Chatelain ruled Monday that online learning can only be open to those who have a medical exemption, and not to all the province’s students, according to media reports.
The Quebec government reopened elementary and high schools last month, while keeping non-essential stores closed until this past Monday.
According to the reports,the judge ruled that rights are not denied by only reserving online learning for medical reasons, and that home schooling is a viable alternative to in-person learning.
The parents who brought the case to court wanted their children to take online classes because they feared sanitary measures put into effect in schools were insufficient.
“They are not subject to any restriction from the state, and they have an option that respects their worries and their constitutional rights,” the judge wrote, according to media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.