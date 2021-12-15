A report from the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ) says that a new record will have been set by the end of this year, and in 2022, for construction activity in the province.
"A total of 194.5 million hours worked is expected this year, a 20 percent increase over last year," says a CCQ document entitled Perspectives 2022. "In 2022, the industry will still be in strong demand, and hours worked will reach 197.5 million. The construction industry has never before achieved such high levels."
Montrealers and Laval residents have seen for themselves the many construction projects underway, residential and commercial, as well as the traditional annual roadwork and accompanying orange cones.
The report adds that:
• "After 2021, when it saw its best year since hours by sector have been compiled by the CCQ, the civil engineering and roadwork sector will keep up a high level of activity. It will reach 38.5 million hours worked in 2022, a five percent increase over the previous year."
• "Despite the impacts of the pandemic in 2021, the industrial sector will see an increase over 2020. Activity will continue to rise next year with the start-up of major projects, enabling the sector to raise its activity level by nine percent to reach 12.0 million hours worked in 2022."
• "In 2021, the institutional and commercial sector will return to its upward trend of recent years. In addition to breaking a record with regard to work volume, the sector will surpass the threshold of 100 million hours worked for the first time. In 2022, 109.0 million hours are forecast, a five percent increase over 2021."
• "The residential sector will end 2021 with 42 million hours worked, which is a new record and an impressive increase of 27 percent over the previous year. In 2022, the level of activity will subside somewhat but remain historically high."
• "In 2021, the industry will have had more than 180,000 employees working on construction sites, and 20,000 new workers will have joined the construction industry – a record level."
