The Quebec Conservative Party is proposing tax relief for the lowest earners.
PCQ leader Éric Duhaime and his Marie-Victorin candidate Anne Casabonne presented their priorities for next Tuesday's provincial budget, that begins with a quick return to balanced budgets and a debt reduction plan.
"The Legault government must stop trying to buy the next election by mortgaging the next generation” said Duhaime Friday morning. “It must tighten his belt, reduce expenses and focus on its core missions.”
The party proposes to increase the basic personal exemption from $15,728 to $20,000, "a tax cut that benefits all taxpayers but, proportionately, it is more important for the less affluent taxpayers," said Duhaime.
The party also wants to reduce tax rates by 2% for the first $46,295 (15% to 13%) and for the $46,295 to $92,580 tier (20% to 18%). "Combined with the increase in the basic personal exemption, these measures put thousands of dollars back in the pockets of the vast majority of Quebec families," adds Duhaime.
Finally, the Conservatives suggest increasing the career extension tax credit for experienced workers from $1,500 to $3,000 for those aged 60 to 64 and from $1,650 to $5,000 for those 65 and older. "Combined with the increase in the basic personal exemption, this measure provides incentives for experienced workers to contribute to the labour market and alleviate the labour shortage."
The PCQ also wants the government to suspend the QST at gas pumps to lessen the brunt from soaring gasoline prices, which represents savings of about 20 cents/litre. "I see and hear it every day in the door-to-door” adds Casabonne. “Rising prices for groceries, housing and gasoline are suffocating a growing number of people. The government must give a little break to people who are struggling more and more."
