“Universal isn't universal if you can't access care,” says Dr. Roy Eappen.
The problem talking about healthcare reform is that people treat it as a sacred cow says the Montreal endocrinologist, “when we should be talking about best practices to care for patients and preserving the right of Quebecers to have health-care.”
“Too often discussions lead to false comparisons and predictions of U.S.-style healthcare” he told The Suburban “when most reasonable discussions compare our system to European models which rank higher than us in OECD rankings,” like Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.
Eappen, along with Lachute family physician Dr. Karim Elayoubi and Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime outlined their prescription for healthcare at a press conference in N.D.G.
The pandemic mantra was “protect the healthcare system” while surgeries were cancelled, people suffered and died from lack of care. “If you need a hip replacement and live with chronic pain, this was a massive cost to your life” said Eappen, who is carrying the PCQ banner in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in the October provincial election. “We shouldn't accept this as inevitable because of the pandemic. There were problems well before the crisis and nothing was done to fix it.”
The PCQ plan includes boosting medical school admissions and empowering more non-doctor resources (e.g., nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists); faster recognition of foreign medical credentials; more local and private management expertise in public hospitals; and redirecting financing. “Right now, hospitals get large block grants, but if money instead followed patients as is common in many health systems,” he says, hospitals will view patients as a source of revenue rather than expense. “This can cause competition,” as institutions would vie for patients and want to improve their services.
Assistant professor of medicine at McGill, Eappen says Quebec’s doctor shortage is worsened by retirements and young doctors rejecting the lifestyle of their predecessors. “They want more of a work-life balance,” he says, adding that boosting admissions to medical schools and faster recognition of foreign trained professionals can help mitigate that over the coming years.
Quebecers’ right to universality is being denied because of long wait times says the
Côte-des-Neiges resident who grew up in N.D.G. and works at Saint-Mary’s Hospital. After almost 30 years working in the system, Eappen says “we’ve seen – since the last Liberal Party reform – is a massive centralization of power and merging of all kinds of institutions that have very little to do with each other over vast territories,” adding individual hospitals became very difficult to manage during the pandemic. “Our own hospital formed a local management committee because we had difficulty getting enough attention from the administration of our network.”
“Currently 30% of our system is private and the concept of a single-payer is a lie. When we had a shortage of operating room space and beds in our CIUSSS during the pandemic we sent a lot of cataract surgeries to private clinics. It was seamless and reduced wait times… We have to think beyond the crisis and stop talking about the healthcare system as some sort of religious organization. If we had to shut down the entire province to prevent our system from collapsing, what does that tell you about our healthcare system?”
“All these things are doable” says Eappen, “one at a time. We're not advocating massive change at once but the first thing, at least get the money to follow the patient.” He says it's absurd that a person can wait up to 18 months to see a specialist in this city “and it's particularly difficult when it comes to mental health, which has become more urgent during the pandemic and with lockdown effects on the population, especially young people.” These measures helps reduce wait times for all, he says, noting when someone steps out of line to seek treatment privately, the next person in line moves forward. “I don't know why people don't get that.”
This shouldn't be threatening says Elayoubi, adding that countries like Sweden have a 30-60-90-policy “which means if you don't get your procedure or specialist consultation in the public system within a certain delay, the state pays for it in the private system.”
Duhaime, whose party counts 52,000 members and polls at 14% says for years when discussing a model integrating private sector measures, the U.S.-style healthcare bogeyman appears. It's a political trick “and completely dishonest and untrue” he told The Suburban. Quebecers now have an opportunity after the crisis just experienced to make important changes. “The time is right to do this now” said Duhaime, who in December said it was “abnormal that we are unable to accommodate more than 800 patients in our hospitals, while Quebec taxpayers pay a billion dollars a week for their healthcare system… The problem is not Omicron, but an inefficient healthcare system.”
