Quebec Conservatives announce 8 more Montreal candidates

Enjoying rising popularity and outpolling the Liberals and PQ among francophones leading up to the October 3 provincial election, the Quebec Conservative Party introduced a new pool of candidates for the Montreal area Monday night.
Party leader Éric Duhaime was joined by eight hopefuls at an event in downtown Montreal, five men and three women who will carry the PCQ banner on the island of Montreal.
The candidates spoke in French and English about focusing on problems and solutions, “rather than making excessive promises,” curbing inflation, services for youth, small business, overhauling the healthcare system, supporting individual rights and sound fiscal management, decrying a lack of debate amid democratic institutions and “the absence of a solid parliamentary opposition.”
“Remember we’re all in this together,” said Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques candidate Stefan Marquis in English to loud applause. “We’ll create an extraordinary situation where we will not divide. Division is not for us.”
“The PCQ is the only party with hope for real change in Quebec,” Duhaime told the bilingual crowd at Karina’s Club Lounge, speaking of uniting Quebecers rather than dividing them, which he has long accused the Legault administration of doing, most recently with Bill 96, which he opposes.
"We did not take a position on Bill 96 just based on language" he continued. "We took a position based on principles because we believe that the (Charter of Rights and Freedoms) is not negotiable... I want to tell Anglophones, you now have an alternative in Quebec" he said to rousing applause. "You've been hostages to the Liberal Party for way too long. They took you for granted and the others didn't want to talk to you.
"Well those days are gone."
