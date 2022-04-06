Quebec Conservative leader Éric Duhaime launched his election campaign in Chauveau riding Tuesday, telling a packed house in the riding outside the provincial capital that the Legault government broke promises, abandoned children, put Quebec deeper into debt, and used decrees to run the province while it put democracy on hold and divided the population.
Buoyed by successive polls showing the provincial conservatives as a real threat to the CAQ and the Liberals, Duhaime said “We are the real opposition in Quebec” to thunderous applause. Duhaime will face off against CAQ incumbent Sylvain Levesque on October 3 in a riding and region where the provincial and federal conservatives are popular and increasingly so, even though former PCQ leader Adrien Pouliot ran a distant fifth place in the last election in Chauveau.
The former radio talk show host and advisor to Mario Dumont spoke on issues such as the tramway project in Quebec City which he opposes, and pandemic restrictions and healthcare. The PCQ have laid out a health plan that includes guarantees of services along with partnerships with the private sector to ensure speedy consults and procedures, in line with models practiced by European countries with high performing healthcare systems. Duhaime told The Suburban that the efforts to brand PCQ proposals on health care as American-style privatization are “cheap political tricks” and further “deny Quebecers their right to universal access.” He also said that the only reason why the CAQ government’s new health care reform plan includes some reliance on the private sector is because of the growing popularity of the PCQ.
Independent senator and former federal minister Josée Verner is leading Duhaime’s campaign and told the crowd that Duhaime “will deliver what he promises.” The PCQ currently has one member in the National Assembly, Claire Samson, who joined the party last June after being ejected from the CAQ caucus when it was revealed that she donated money to the provincial Conservatives.
