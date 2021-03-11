Quebec commemorates first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic

A ceremony was held in Quebec City Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
A ceremony was also held by the federal government in Ottawa, and several cities released statements encouraging participation in the remembrance.
In Quebec, 10,518 deaths have been attributed by provincial health officials to COVID-19.
During the ceremony in front of the National Assembly, a procession including Premier François Legault and his wife Isabelle Brais, representatives of all provincial parties and members of civil society laid white roses at a wreath, to remember those who have passed away and to pay tribute to front line health workers, as well as other essential workers.
The procession was accompanied by music, including the Montreal Symphony Orchestra led by conductor emeritus Kent Nagano.
"We've been fighting the battle of our lives with COVID-19 for a year together," Legault told the ceremony. "But once Quebecers became aware of the seriousness of the situation, they acted admirably. The Quebec nation has been admirable."
Legault also told Quebecers that all will remain affected in some way by the pandemic, but some more than others.
"This day is about the people who left us too soon and their loved ones.... The virus hit us very hard, it hit our seniors... we lost grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and friends, and today, Quebec remembers all those who have left us too soon."
This was followed by a moment of silence.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "we honour every parent, child, and friend who lost their life to this disease — and we stand with the people they loved as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss.
"We also thank our front line workers for all that they’re doing to keep us safe — we owe these everyday heroes an immense debt of gratitude. With their help, and with the help of people across the country, we will get through this. Better days are ahead."
In St. Laurent, Mayor Alan DeSousa encouraged his residents to "remember each person who was taken away by COVID.
"Let us celebrate the life they lived among us and cherish the impact they will leave on our lives. To my fellow citizens who are mourning their loved ones, my thoughts are with you. Let’s think of those everyday heroes: the members of the healthcare workforce. I thank you for being there for the sick and dying, when their own loved ones couldn't get to their bedside. Today is a day of mourning and remembrance, but also a reminder that it's not over yet."
From Montreal West, Mayor Beny Masella stated that the declaration of the pandemic "sometimes, seems like just yesterday and sometimes it seems like a lifetime ago.
"Though we may feel optimistic as our population is being vaccinated, let’s not lose sight of what we have lost as a society. Those who lost their lives can neither be replaced nor forgotten. And that’s what we primarily need to remember today. [But also] remember the good you witnessed as a community helping its members. Try to remember the bonds you have created or strengthened with your neighbours, friends and family by facing these hard times together. And try to remember that we’re making it through. Maybe not unscathed, but maybe more human."
In Pointe Claire, Mayor John Belvedere encouraged participation in the remembrance and added that “we want to recognize and celebrate the work of the many people who have provided health care, food and essential services over the past year and continue to do so today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.