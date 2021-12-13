It’s not news to anyone who has paid attention: take a growing sector pre-pandemic, throw in a massive surge in activity, a pandemic and a dearth of labour, and it’s a recipe for economic and intellectual capital flight.
That’s why the Quebec government is investing another $151 million to meet the workforce needs in information technology, and help attract, train and re-qualify 50,000 IT workers over the next five years.
Labor and Employment Minister Jean Boulet announced the funding for three measures to support training and requalification in the IT field by 2025-2026 within the framework of Opération main-d'œuvre, and aimed at both workers and businesses. Opération main-d'œuvre addresses the worker shortage in certain priority areas through a combination of targeted measures.
The funds will go to extend the Program for the requalification and support in information and communications technologies (PRATIC) with $60 million; enhance the short-term training program favoring internships in professions prioritized by the Commission des Partenaires du marché du travail - IT with $31.5 million; and additional support of $60 million for companies in the IT sector to train workers, human resources management and recruitment outside Quebec. The programs already received $86.4 million in funding.
The IT sector in Quebec is experiencing strong growth and a high number of job vacancies, says Boulet, adding that increasing productivity, digitization, automation and the introduction of innovative technologies depend to a large extent on companies and workers in the field. “Thanks to all of the actions proposed and the major investments that support them, we will be able to go a long way to meet the needs of skilled labor in this strategic area for the Quebec economy.”
