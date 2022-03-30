The Quebec budget passed last week missed an opportunity to reduce taxes and decrease the provincial debt by not curbing the growth of portfolio spending that has spanned decades, says a new Economic Note publication by the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
"According to the 2020-2021 public accounts, Quebec spent almost double what it would have if spending had grown at the inflation rate plus population growth since 2000," the report says. "An average difference of $18.4 billion a year, or $404.3 billion over the past 22 years, could have gone toward reducing taxes and decreasing provincial debt under this scenario."
The organization says there has been "an increase in portfolio spending of nearly 5.4 percent per year, on average, between 2000 and 2021.... Since 2000, the Quebec government's annual portfolio spending has increased by nearly $61 billion, taking inflation into account. This increase accelerated between 2009 and 2021, when spending climbed by almost $43 billion. With each new budget, spending hits new highs, while revenues fail to keep up."
Miguel Ouellette, Director of Operations and Economist at the MEI, who prepared the Economic Note with Georgia Assy Hillel, Public Policy Analyst at the MEI, said that "this spending has increased far faster than government revenues for many years, which leads us to conclude that the trend cannot continue, and that spending growth must be reined in."
The 5.4 percent increase each year "is unsustainable, especially given that the growth of revenues averages just 4.68 percent," he added. "The government has to stop piling up debt for future generations, as a simple matter of intergenerational fairness."
The MEI adds that this year, "the Quebec government will devote $127.8 billion to portfolio spending, which is 4.9 percent more than the previous budget and excludes measures related to COVID-19. The situation may be exceptional due to the health crisis, but even the pre-pandemic rate of growth would be unsustainable in the long term.
"With the aging of the population, the number of working-age adults is falling, while several spending items, for example health care, are increasing, which raises the contribution needed from each person to fill the government's coffers," Ouellette says.
He adds that if the trend continues, "in 2028, Quebec will devote more than $171.9 billion to portfolio spending.
"If the government had been content to grow its spending at the rate of inflation plus population growth, it would have saved $404.3 billion between 2000 and 2021. Even if we add two percent to this scenario, $107.5 billion would have been saved."
Ouellette says Quebec must "rein in the growth of its spending to a sustainable rhythm, or else the public debt will just keep growing.
"A baby born today inherits a debt of $34,032. A family of four now carries a debt of $136,129. That's why it's important for Quebec to reduce its level of debt and slow the growth of its public spending. A tax increase is not the solution to this problem, as Quebecers are already among the most heavily taxed populations in Canada, and in the world. We could, however, try to attract more private investment, all while reining in spending."
The report concludes that:
• "Portfolio spending numbers released in Quebec’s 2022-2023 provincial budget are high, and the current trend needs to be reversed. The never-ending excessive growth in public spending since 2000 represents a significant amount that could have gone toward more efficient policy-making and decreased taxes for the population."
• "This growth is unsustainable, seeing as revenues have not grown proportionally, and even more so as the quality and conditions of public services, such as education and health care, do not reflect the magnitude of Quebec’s spending. As for debt servicing, costs should hit $8.8 billion, and are expected to grow in the coming years given rising interest rates. By slowing down the growth of portfolio spending and dedicating more of its revenues to reimbursing its debt, Quebec could have a more realistic budget, and Quebecers’ taxes could come down to a more reasonable level.
