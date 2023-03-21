Quebec budget includes lower taxes

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presented the province's 2023 budget March 21, announcing $24 billion in investments over the next five years, with $9.2 billion of that devoted to lowering taxes for Quebecers starting this year.
The other goals of the budget are to increase wealth, "develop the potential of young people, make the health network more efficient and more human, to support Quebecers, and diversify and consolidate actions for the environment."
Regarding the promised tax cut, the CAQ government says it will "improve the disposable income of 4.6 million Quebecers
"To stimulate the labour supply and lighten the tax burden of Quebecers, the government is announcing a reduction in the first two tax brackets by one percentage point," the statement says. "The 4.6 million taxpayers who pay income tax in Québec will be able to benefit from this relief as of this year. This saving could reach $814 for a person living alone and $1,627 for a couple."
Girard, whose announcement also included some English, also announced that "changes are also being made to the Quebec Pension Plan to adapt it to the new realities of workers and retirees. The amendments will notably make it possible to raise the maximum age for applying for a retirement pension from 70 to 72 and to make contributions to the Quebec Pension Plan optional from age 65."
Girard also said growth in economic activity is expected to slow from 2.8 percent last year to 0.6 percent this year.
"The year 2023 will be a period of transition and, once inflation is under control and more advantageous credit conditions put in place, the Quebec economy will regain momentum, and real GDP growth should be 1.4 percent in 2024."
Other announced measures:
• An investment of $2.2 billion "to adapt the health sector to post-pandemic realities, in particular by sustaining the vaccination and screening centres set up during the pandemic by expanding their scope to include other front line services. This sum will also make it possible to update the emergency measures plan as well as the supply of personal protective equipment and to reduce the waiting list for surgeries."
• "Investments of more than $710 million are also planned to open new front-line access clinics and add specialized nurse practitioners and other front-line professionals. These investments will also enable the development of the 'Votre Santé' platform, aimed at facilitating appointment booking, and will make possible the establishment of a medical transport service by helicopter as well as the improvement of the management of patients with rare or chronic diseases."
• An investment of $60 million over two years "to create Santé Québec, which aims to make the network more efficient and results-oriented."
Just before the budget was released, Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay stated that Premier François Legault "must make sure to deliver the public services to which Quebecers are entitled, without mortgaging the future of our young people. At the Quebec Liberal Party, our priorities are clear; we target our economic development in order to meet everyone's essential needs. We will also urge the government to do much more on the environment. If he wants to be judged on the results, this is a great opportunity to demonstrate that he has a real vision for the Quebec economy, which he has failed to do since he became premier.
The Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank reacted to the budget, saying the tax cuts are good news.
“The high inflation of recent years has hit Quebecers’ wallets hard,” says Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI. “The tax reduction announced today will give households a little breathing room, and return some of their lost purchasing power.”
Regarding the one percent tax reduction in the first two tax brackets, to 14 and 19 percent respectively, the MEI said Quebec still remains "the place with the highest tax pressure in North America, according to data from the University of Sherbrooke’s Chaire de recherche en fiscalité et en finances publiques."
The Institute also welcomed the "transition to a patient-based funding model in health care.
“Currently, every patient coming through the doors of a hospital is seen as an expenditure by its managers,” said Brossard. “Patient-based funding means patients would become a source of revenue for our hospitals, changing the incentive structure for their managers. It’s great news for all the patients that have been on a waiting list for months.”
