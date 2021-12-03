A new bill tabled in Quebec City this week would ensure protections for interns in the workplace that have been enjoyed for workers in general for nearly 20 years.
Quebec Labor Minister Jean Boulet’s Bill 14 grants new rights in terms of short-term leave and in the event of psychological or sexual harassment and by providing for remedies adapted to each situation. The provisions include the right to statutory holidays; the right to 5 days' leave for the birth or adoption of a child or the death of a loved one; the right to an internship environment free from psychological and sexual harassment; the right to a remedy in the event of prohibited practices, and more.
The bill recognizes these rights for all stagiaires in a workplace for a training period required to obtain a permit to practice issued by a professional order or provided for as part of a study or training secondary, vocational, college or university level training program offered by an educational institution. “By responding to requests from student associations, we are making considerable progress in recognizing the rights of interns” said Boulet. “Students must be able to evolve in a healthy and safe work environment,” he said, adding “we are ensuring that everyone in the workplace will be protected, regardless of their status. It is a question of justice, equality and fairness."
According to the most recent data recorded for the year 2017-2018, there are more than 195,000 interns working in Quebec, all of whom would benefit from the positive impact of the bill, which the government says would not create additional costs for businesses.
Quebec student groups welcomed the bill, three years after a province wide campaign to better protect interns, but there are still elements missing. The Fédération étudiante collégiale du Québec (FECQ), the Union étudiante du Québec (UEQ) and Force Jeunesse have been asking for a bill guaranteeing protection against harassment, sexual violence, long-term absences as well as social leave. The three organizations say many of their demands have been heard, particularly with regard to psychological and sexual harassment and short-term leave.
"This bill offers for the first time to interns, protections acquired for nearly 20 years among workers," says FECQ president Samuel Vaillancourt. “These protections with regard to potential abuse are timely when we see in the media an upsurge in situations of sexual violence in higher education.”
The groups deplore however that there are some big omissions in the bill, specifically, long-term parental, maternity and paternity leaves. “Without these provisions, stagiaires having to be absent for an extended period of time could see their school career and their access to the profession compromised. It is necessary to raise that the absence of such provisions will disproportionately affect women, who already see their internship conditions less advantageous than those in predominantly male fields.”
