Quebec banning religious practices in public schools

Education Minister Bernard Drainville issued a directive April 19 banning religious activities in the province's public schools.
“At the beginning of April, I learned about different prayer practices that take place in certain public schools in Quebec," he wrote, referring to prayer spaces in some high schools. "In order to preserve the secular nature of public schools, I am therefore issuing today a directive concerning religious practices in our schools, our vocational training centres and our public adult education centres. Schools are places of learning, not places of worship."
His directive points out that "the Act respecting the secularism of the State requires that, within the framework of their mission, school service centres respect, in fact and in appearance, all the principles on which secularism is based of the state, namely the separation of the state and religions, the religious neutrality of the state, the equality of all citizens, freedom of conscience and freedom of religion.
As well, "the Act also requires that everyone have the right to secular institutions and to secular public services.... The arrangement of places used for the purposes of religious practices in a school, a vocational training centre or a public adult education centre is incompatible with the principle of the religious neutrality of the State."
The directive also points out that on April 5, "the National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion affirming that the establishment of places of prayer, regardless of denomination, in the premises of a public school goes against the principle of secularism."
As a result, "the school service centres governed by the Education ... must ensure that the legal framework applicable to religious practices is respected in each of their schools and each of their centres.
"To this end and in order to preserve the secular character of the public school, they must ensure, in each of their schools and each of their centres, that no place is used, in fact and in appearance, for purposes of religious practices such as manifest prayers or other similar practices."
Should this directive not be followed, "the general management of the school service centre [must take] the necessary steps to ensure that the appropriate corrective measures are taken by the school principals."
