Ysabella Hazan, the 21-year-old co-organizer of the May 16 pro-Israel rally that was followed by attacks on participants by pro-Palestinian rioters, has received numerous threats on social media in the days following the event.
She says the threats are disgusting, and that she fears for younger members of the Jewish community.The Jewish community in various Montreal areas has also been subject to numerous social media threats, including apparent plans of action in communities like Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Outremont.
Already, in the past week, in Côte St. Luc, verbal threats were made after which two men were arrested and a city-installed Israeli flag was stolen. One of the two arrested men in Côte St. Luc is reported to have said on Snapchat, "We're going to Côte St. Luc where all the Jews are. [...] F--k Israel, bunch of Jews!" There was also a confrontation between anti-Israel teens and residents in Hampstead.
Hazan, a law student, showed several media the threats she received after she posted a picture of herself at the rally with an Israeli flag. One was "I hope you will die after being raped by your own kind Zionist terrorist bitch." Another message referred to her as a "salope" ("slut" in English). Another said "anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism get this simple thing. Death to Zionists." A fourth said "I would like to kill you." A fifth said "shut your mouth, dirty Zionist."
As the violence unfolded on May 16, Hazan posted on Facebook, "Montreal, you should be furious that Jews who gathered peacefully were hunted down. Jews were literally chased. As long as this is not condemned by the pro-Palestinian movement at large, anti-Semitism will only grow."
In response, she received messages of support, and of disdain, such as calling her a "drama queen" and accusing her of "looking like a Kim Kardashian wannabe acting in a low budget action film."
Hazan said some posting on social media are even trying to find out where she lives. Quebec Environment Minister Benoît Charette posted his outrage on Twitter, after hearing about the threats directed at Hazan and the Jewish community as a whole.
"In no way can we tolerate that a foreign conflict takes root or finds an echo here in Quebec," he wrote. "Still less can we tolerate that it leaves room for anti-Semitism. We can in Quebec express ourselves freely on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but at no time will violence, intimidation and hateful or racist remarks be tolerated."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Irwin Cotler of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and others have posted their horrified resction to the anti-Semitic events of May 16 and the aftermath in local communities. Station 9's Danny Diotte told the media that police are looking into the threats against the Jewish community.
