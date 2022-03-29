Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Tuesday plans for a historic reform of the province's healthcare system by 2025.
"The pandemic has exacerbated major problems that we know are not new, but we no longer have the luxury to ignore them," Dubé wrote in an introduction to a document on the planned reforms, called Plan to implement the necessary changes in health. "The system has shown its limits. The time is over for balance sheets or expert reports, now it is time for action. We have already started this transition and I want it to continue, inspired by two main principles: providing care on a human scale and improving the performance of the health and social services network."
The planned reforms include, for staff:
• "The training, retention and massive recruitment of staff."
• "Better organization to offer better working conditions and a better work-life balance."
• "A reduction of administrative tasks for clinical staff."
• "The elimination of a reliance on mandatory overtime."
• "Better supervision of the use of private personnel placement agencies."
• "Increased autonomy for different health and service professionals based on interdisciplinarity and the decompartmentalization of professions."
For modernity:
• "The renovation of dilapidated CHSLDs" and hospitals.
• "New state-of-the-art hospitals allowing for the addition of beds."
Regarding data:
• "Complete access for citizens to their own health information and the best data access for managers and researchers."
For seniors and the vulnerable:
• A "massive shift towards home care"
• "More support and respite for caregivers."
• "The construction of seniors' homes offering adapted living environments, on a human scale."
• "Increased support for community groups."
• "Increased investigative powers with respect to private residences for seniors, CHSLDs, private and intermediate resources."
• "Better quality meals for our seniors in CHSLDs."
The entire document can be seen, in French, at https://publications.msss.gouv.qc.ca/msss/fichiers/2021/21-210-216F.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.