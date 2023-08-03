Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Status of Women Martine Biron today announced the establishment of a Québec Representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the 35th representative office of Québec abroad and the 1st in the Middle East.
The Minister believes that the establishment of the Bureau du Québec is an opportunity for international development and will generate several spinoffs, including the strengthening of governmental and institutional relations in the areas of research and innovation.
The Minister said, “I am proud to announce the first representation of Quebec in the Middle East in Tel Aviv. Québec and Israel have maintained relations for more than 60 years. Settling there will allow us to do more, especially since Israel is characterized by economic dynamism and offers interesting business, investment and partnership opportunities in diversified sectors for Quebec. This office will bring concrete economic spinoffs and will ensure that we showcase Québec expertise in cutting-edge sectors.”
Biron underscored that Israel has the highest number of young people per capita and ranks second in the world in terms of the number of start-ups, after the United States. Israel is also a research and development center for many multinationals, which represents tangible opportunities for Quebec to join the global value chain of the information technology and life sciences sector. “With more than half a million French speakers, it is also an interesting territory for the promotion of Quebec culture and the Francophonie.”.
Amb.Paul Hirschson, Israel’s Consul-General in Montreal responsible for Quebec and the Atlantic provinces, told The Suburban that, “It has been a privilege working with Minister Biron, other members of cabinet and the Legault Government to realize the establishment of a Quebec Representative Bureau in Israel. I am extremely gratified following the announcement by the government confirming the establishment of this Bureau. Israel has had a Consulate in Quebec since 1949, some years prior to our even opening an embassy in Ottawa. Many commonalities between the people of Israel and the people of Quebec facilitated the building of economic ties; partnerships in academia and a flourishing exchange of cultural activity. With a prescene in Israel, Quebec will be able to better present itself in one of the world’s most exciting technology innovation hubs and to leverage some of Quebec’s own significant attractions to grow additional, mutually benefical, joint ventures.”
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Federation CJA commended Minister Biron on the decision. Eta Yudin, CIJA’s Vice President, Quebec, said, “CIJA is pleased to have worked with partners in the government over the last few years to help realize the establishment of this important Bureau. We commend Quebec for taking this significant step and expanding its international presence. We congratulate Minister Biron for expanding Quebec’s international presence to Israel. The establishment of a Bureau in the Jewish state reflects the depth and extent of the Quebec-Israel relationship. As a strong international francophone voice, Quebec will bolster the vitality of the French-speaking world by building ties between Quebec and Israel’s francophone community.” Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA, added, “Montreal’s Jewish community applauds the Government for taking this important step. The history of Quebec’s Jewish community goes back centuries. While the Bureau’s opening is a testament to the bond between Quebec and Israel, this development is particularly meaningful for our community and an occasion to celebrate. We look forward to seeing the Bureau engage in important work for the benefit of all.”
Two cooperation agreements have been signed between the governments of Quebec and Israel in 2007 and 2017. One concerns multi-sector cooperation and the other, on the development of cooperation in industrial research and technological innovation.
The establishment of the Bureau du Québec in Tel-Aviv is part of Québec's International Vision, launched in 2019. Quebec and Israel have also maintained cooperative ties in terms of university student mobility and academic cooperation for more than 20 years. Israel is Québec's third largest trading partner in the Middle East after Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.The Quebec Office will be located within the Canadian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
