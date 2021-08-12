The Quebec government has announced the first round of winners in the vaccine lottery draw.
The first winner of the $150,000 prize was a man named Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt. He is a Quebec resident from the Montérérie region. Minors who have won $10,000 scholarships are Anaïs Mc Murray from Montreal and Thomas Langlais from Montérérie.
“I think every penny is worth it at this stage of the game,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said of the scheme, which will ultimately distribute $2 million in prizes.
Each week until August 27, one prize of $150,000 and two scholarships of $10,000 for minors between the ages of twelve and seventeen will be drawn. On September 3, a grand prize of $1 million and sixteen $20,000 scholarships for youth will be drawn. In addition, other prizes will be offered from Bombardier and Air Canada.
To be eligible for the lottery, Quebec residents must have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. However, to be eligible for the $1 million grand prize, Quebecers must be fully-vaccinated by August 31.
