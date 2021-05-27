Quebec announces deconfinement plan for supervised sports

Quebec Sports and Leisure Minister Isabelle Charest announced Thursday that outdoor team sports can resume June 25 all across Quebec, no matter the colour coding for zones.
As of today, May 27, Montreal and Laval are still in the red zone, but are expected to transition to orange by June 7. Most of Quebec is expected to be yellow by June 14 and green by the end of June.
Charest also announced that supervised team sports can begin June 11 in zones designated yellow, with a maximum of 25 people.
When areas are designated green, those sports activities can be allowed with a maximum of 50 people, the minister added.
At that time, "it will be possible to organize competitions and tournaments," Charest told the media. "It will also be allowed to accommodate spectators according to a strict protocol. The activities can take place in groups of 50 people maximum, and indoors in groups of 25 people maximum with brief contact."
As well, gyms in Montreal will be opened June 7, and masks will have to be worn. A Quebec City gym where COVID rules were not followed led to hundreds of infections in the area earlier this year.
For areas still designated red and orange, "activities will remain permitted without contact, with distancing," said the minister, referring to such activities as tennis and golf.
