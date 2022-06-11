Quebec's anglophone community must be able to receive essential services in their language, under the province's language laws, says Trudeau government Canadian Heritage Minister and Quebec lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is also of the belief, as is the CAQ government, that French is threatened in Quebec.
"It's true that there is only one endangered language in North America and that's French," the Heritage minister told the media Friday. "That being said, the Official Languages Act and the Government of Canada are there for both minority communities.
Rodriguez added that Ottawa's approach to the newly passed Bill 96 is that it ensures Quebec anglophone can access justice and health services in their language.
Reports say Quebec, specifically Minister of Canadian Relations Sonia LeBel, wants Ottawa to differentiate in its approach, via planned changes in the Official Language Act, between francophone minorities in the rest of Canada and anglophones in Quebec.
LeBel is also quoted as saying that she does not want federal politicians to refer to the promotion of English in the new version of the Act, only the promotion of French and the "development of minorities." She sent 14 recommendations as to how to change the OLA.
Rodriguez told the media that while Quebec should be able to express its opinion, "in the end, it's the Standing Committee on Official Languages that will analyze this and decide what action to take."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.