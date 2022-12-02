The members of Quebec's anglophone community are "first class citizens," interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay told the National Assembly in his own inaugural speech following that of Premier François Legault.
Tanguay addressed the English-speaking community in English.
"The modern Quebec we love and cherish has been built by harnessing the great potential which dwells in each of us who call Quebec home," he said. "Each and every one of you bears hope, dreams and talent and are called upon, like every other Quebecer, to fulfill your potential and bring forth your contribution to our nation."
Tanguay added that the Liberals "hold as fundamental the fact that you are first-class citizens, entitled to the same considerations, rights and respect as everyone else. We believe this notion can only and truly be served by working tirelessly to find inclusive and collective solutions to our national challenges.
"As such, we will refuse to engage in politics that will devolve into finger-pointing rather than focusing on what brings us together and what everyone can bring to the table. Modern Quebec has been built by the combined efforts of all Quebecers, and we profoundly believe that we are called upon to write the next chapter of our common history together."
NDG MNA Désirée McGraw welcomed the message and English content of Tanguay's speech.
"Unlike the Premier who did not speak a single word of English during his one-hour opening speech, the Quebec Liberal leader showed real respect for the 13 percent of Quebecers who identify as English-speaking by virtue of both the language and content of his message," she posted on Twitter.
Quebec Community Groups Network Director General Sylvia Martin-Laforge posted that Tanguay's message was "reassuring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.