Just before the Passover and Easter holidays, Quebec announced Thursday March 25 that as of Friday, March 26, a maximum of 250 people can be in a place of worship in the entire building, up from the present 25 per each room with a separate entrance.This applies to all zones.
The new limit also applies to a courtroom or hearing room, a movie theater or a room in which performing arts are presented, including venues where the arts are rehearsed and broadcast. The raised limit includes any rented hall or community hall for a gathering, a convention, a meeting or other event in which the participants attend while remaining seated.
The 250 person limit is also now allowed for gatherings necessary for the operation of an “enterprise or the activities of an educational institution, court of justice, association of employees, professionals, managerial staff, a consular post, diplomatic mission, government department or public body.”
However, the expanded limit demands the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. This new maximum capacity could be lowered again if social distancing measures are not respected.
Weddings and funerals must still maintain a limit of 25 in red zones — which includes the Montreal area.
