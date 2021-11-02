The Quebec government is allowing karaoke and dancing to take place while masked in bars and nightclubs starting Nov. 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Nov. 2.
“It will be finally possible to dance and customers will no longer have to remain seated at their table,” he told the media.
Bar and nightclub owners had wondered why the restrictions existed for their establishments while dancing and singing can take place at concerts at venues that are allowed full capacity, like the Bell Centre. A protest was held recently on Mount Royal calling for dancing to be allowed.
Under the rules, karaoke singers will have to either stay two metres from their audience, be behind a barrier or wear a mask, which muffles sounds.
As well, bars and restaurants do not have to have a register of clients for contract tracing.
The government also announced that high school students do not have to wear a mask in class starting Nov. 15, but they still have to be worn in common areas and hallways.
The government is also encouraging employees to return to offices, and is leaving it up to employers to determine how to ensure safety — Quebec is recommending a mix of in-person and ongoing teleworking.
The government also announced that this winter, vaccination passports will be needed to take a ski lift for such activities as downhill skiing. People will have to wear a face cover in a closed gondola, such as a scarf or neck warmer. Masks will not be required for cross-country skiing, but skiers must keep a metre apart and wear masks in chalets.
Masks must still be worn in gyms, except for intense activity, but those doing so must stay two metres apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.