Quebec allowing gyms to open in Montreal March 26

Provincial Sports minister Isabelle Charest announced that, with restrictions, gyms and indoor sports complexes in red zones — including Montreal— can reopen on March 26.
The other major COVID-related restriction, indoor dining, is still not allowed.
Charest, according to reports, is taking a gradual approach to reducing restrictions. This means, in gyms, training can only be done in pairs or with family members from the same household. Regarding sports, spectators and competitions are not allowed.
In comparison, according to reports, in orange zones, eight people can train together in gyms.
"The physical distance of two metres must be respected at all times," whether indoors or outdoors, and if the zone is orange or red, the government announced.
Also, starting March 15, schools in red zones can hold outings and extracurricular activities within a classroom bubble.
Also announced — people 65 and over can make appointments for vaccinations, and those 70 and over can begin making appointments for inoculations in pharmacies as of March 15. The vaccinations will take place the week after.
