Quebec is aiming before the end of June to enable adolescents 12 to 17 years old to get a first vaccine, following Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced.
"Our Public Health have told us that we can go forward with vaccinations for 12 to 17 year olds, and that's very good news," Dubé said. "The Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec (CIQ) wil give us an opinion that will come in [the week of May 10] confirming the use of vaccines for this age group. Daniel Paré's (the direction of Quebec's COVID vaccination campaign) teams are already preparing to vaccinate 12 to 17 year olds and to give a first dose before the end of June. We are aiming to give a second dose for our young people for the next back-to-school period."
Dubé also announced that Quebec will enable electronic proof of vaccinations via a QR bar code.
"This will be supplied by e-mail to Quebecers. As of May 13, people who have already received one dose or who will get vaccinated will receive, gradually, an e-mail asking if they want to get electronic proof of vaccination. Now we have the tool and, as soon as we are ready to deploy it, we will have it ready."
