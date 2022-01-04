The Quebec government has reversed its own directive and has now decided that daycare staff will have to isolate for five days and children for 10 days if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, TVA is reporting.
This follows the City of Montreal's Public Health department decision Monday to overrule a provincial advisory that children and staff exposed to COVID-19 could continue going to daycare, even with a moderate risk of transmission.
Quebec's directive was issued last week, and said that children and staff who were in contact with someone with COVID did not have to isolate for 10 days and could return if they had no symptoms.
On Tuesday, the province said that, in general, those who actually had COVID come come out of isolation after five days if they were asymptomatic, their symptoms had significantly lessened and if they did not have fever for 24 hours.
Jean Nicolas Aubé of the city’s public health department pointed out to the media Monday that children in daycare are not vaccinated and are not wearing masks.
The 3,200 member Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec had concurred with Montreal and said the province should reverse its decision province-wide.
