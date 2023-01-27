A commemorative gathering was held on January 27th at Montreal City as part of the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Massacre. Mayor Valérie Plante opened the gathering, saying “Today we stand together in solidarity all together with the Muslim community.” Plante reiterated the need to stand against forms of violence throughout her speech, stating that “The city of Montreal is firmly committed to fighting discrimination and exclusion,” and “It is a collective responsibility to ensure that all members of society can live in peace and security.”
Other speakers included Imam Sharif Imran of Mosque Madani, Imam Fofana Youssouf of Mosque Tawuba, Reverend Diane Rollert of the Unitarian Church of Montreal, Brigadier-General Guy Chapdelaine, and President of the Canadian Muslim forum Samer Majzoub. Montreal Police Chief Fady Daghter was also in attendance. Majzoub stated that while they gathered to express their grief, he hope that gathering will spark a sense of unity as well. “We are here to send a strong message of unity, resilience, and strength. In simple terms, we are not giving up to hate and bigotry.”
Local high school students shared poems that reflected on the terror and grieving from the massacre. A candle vigil was then held to conclude the gathering. Six candles were lit to honor each victim of the shooting. The Quebec City mosque shooting occurred on January 29th, 2017 at the Islamic Cultural Center where a single gunman entered and killed six worshippers and injured five more.
The names of the victims are:
Ibrahima Barry
Mamadou Tanou Barry
Khaled Belkacemi
Aboubaker Thabti
Abdelkrim Hassane
Azzedine Soufiane
