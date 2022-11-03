Québec Solidaire is demanding that Premier Legault not appeal the Superior Court ruling that orders the termination of random police stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled in late October that random police traffic stops be ended because they are an instruments of racial profiling and breach the rule of law. Premier Legault has since questioned the ruling and has suggested a possible appeal.
QS Public Security and Anti-Racism spokesperson Andrés Fontecilla was joined by Center for Research-Action on Race Relations co-founder Fo Niemi, Lesly Blot a witness in the historic Superior Court trial, University of Quebec professor Victor Armony and Marjorie Villefranche, executive director of Maison d'Haïti at a press conference calling for the Premier to respect the judgment.
Fontecilla asked that Legault focus on further refining the Highway safety code to prevent racial profiling, saying “In recent months, François Legault has made irresponsible amalgams by mixing immigration and violence. Today, he has the opportunity to show that he is willing to act in the most concrete way against racial profiling."
Niemi asked that Legault acknowledge the importance of the ruling and the progress that will come with it.“By recognizing that Black people are often racially profiled in this landmark decision, the Court has once again affirmed their constitutional rights and freedoms, including the freedom to drive without being stopped in a discriminatory manner by the police. It is therefore essential that the Premier of Quebec recognize these rights as well, if he is to demonstrate his government's commitment to fighting racism."
