The youth wing of the Quebec Liberal Party passed a resolution at their convention in Montreal this weekend calling for a requirement in Bill 96 to take French courses in English CEGEPs to be optional instead.
The party and its leader Dominique Anglade also unveiled its new slogan for the Oct. 3 election, "Real issues, real solutions."
The youth wing resolution calls on the Quebec Liberals to "reconsider the obligation imposed in Bill 96 for non-French speaking students in English CEGEPs to take three courses in French." The party itself had proposed a requirement to take French courses to graduate as part of the new language law, but then voted against Bill 96.
The youth wing also passed a resolution calling for the Dawson College expansion, promised by the CAQ but placed on the backburner in favour of French CEGEPs, to take place.
Anglade promised during the convention to "defend the rights and freedoms of all Quebecers" and stated that diversity is a strength and not a weakness for Quebec.
