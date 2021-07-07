The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is angry that it has been excluded by the Quebec government from parliamentary hearings into Bill 96, the proposed expansion of the province's language law.The QESBA represents 100,000 students in 340 elementary, high schools, and adult and vocational centres across Queebec.
A statement from the organization said it had asked in writing to be able to participate. Hearings are scheduled to start in August, and "only a select group of associations and individuals have been invited to present.
"QESBA represents the nine English language school boards in Quebec, which will be directly impacted by certain elements of the sweeping amendments to the Charter of the French Language proposed by the CAQ government," the statement adds. "The exclusion of the QESBA is particularly surprising since school boards are one of the very few public institutions exclusively managed and controlled by the English-speaking community."
According to media reports, one source of concern in Bill 96 for the QESBA is a limit to three years for certificates for the children of foreign nationals to study in English — normally, under Bill 101, only those who attended English school for most of their education can attend English school in Quebec.
QESBA President Dan Lamoureux stated that the exclusion of his organization from the hearings is “yet another effort by this government to exclude the minority language education community from actively participating in a democratic exercise that will directly impact our institutions.
“We have written a second time to Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and the three other parliamentary leaders in an effort to be properly heard on this legislation,” he added.
