QCGN to Fitzgibbon: Bill 96 will have detrimental effect on business

Quebec's proposed expanded language law, Bill 96, will have a detrimental effect on businesses in the province, QCGN president Marlene Jennings wrote in an open letter to reinstated Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.
"Throughout your tenure as a member of the National Assembly and as a minister, you have demonstrated your commitment to promoting innovation and to creating a positive business climate," Jennings wrote. "It is in this context that we are writing to share our concerns about the negative impact Bill 96 An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec will have on doing business in Quebec and ask you to speak up on behalf of all Quebecers."
An analysis enclosed in the letter from Jennings argues that, as Bill 96 places new restrictions "on the use of languages other than French and [adds] compliance requirements for businesses, potential problems include:
• "Significantly increasing the amount of red-tape and administrative costs faced by small and medium sized businesses already suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic."
• Restricting "the ability of employers to require knowledge of a language other than French for hiring and promotion, which could have a detrimental impact on their capacity to compete in markets outside Quebec."
• Making it harder for "businesses to make and enforce contracts due to the need to provide court documents in French, which will lead to delays in accessing justice and discourage businesses from investing in Quebec."
• Severely impacting "the ability of Quebec to attract, recruit and retain world-class talent because of limitations on access to English schools and to government services in English."
• An increased risk for Quebec enterprises "in the face of strengthened and unsupervised search powers provided to the Office Québécois de la Langue Française, and the new and strengthened penalties associated with non-compliance with the Charter of the French Language."
The QCGN's letter also points to "Bill 96’s pre-emptive use of Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the elevation of the Charter of the French Language above the provisions of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.
"In effect, businesses – like all legal persons – will have no judicial recourse to challenge the application of the Charter of the French Language— as amended by Bill 96) — in cases where they feel their rights have been violated."
