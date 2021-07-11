The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) is slamming a lack of representation at the upcoming hearings on the expanded language law Bill 96.
"The lack of [Quebec] anglo representation at Bill 96 hearings is deplorable," the group posted on Twitter. "The QCGN is raising awareness to pressure the Coalition Avenir Québec government to reconsider its stance. Failing that, the QCGN and community leaders will hold parallel hearings."
QCGN president Marlene Jennings will represent her organization at the hearings, and others invited to present their views are the Townshippers’ Association and the Consortium of English-language CEGEPs, Colleges and Universities of Quebec.
Reports say some of the invited groups feel the CAQ wants only those present who they perceive as not overly critical of the government.
As recently reported, the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is among the groups excluded from the hearings.
"The exclusion of the QESBA is particularly surprising since school boards are one of the very few public institutions exclusively managed and controlled by the English-speaking community," says a recent statement from the group.
QESBA is continuing its efforts to be included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.