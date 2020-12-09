On a recent, grey blustery Sunday at the complex just north of Highway 440, the section is quiet, the grass thick and soft, and unusually green for this time of year, the grounds newly tended and clean. A woman sits on a bench reading from a small prayerbook. Her husband has started walking towards his car.
Ask most people in and around Montreal where “the Jewish cemetery” is, and most will likely point in the general direction of Snowdon’s Baron de Hirsch or just say “de la Savane,” some others might say on the West Island and still others recall the old Ahuntsic Back River Cemetery.
But Laval? Not likely, some may know it, most don’t, but it’s there, the sprawling Laval Cemetery on Montée St. François in Duvernay.
The Cimetière de Laval, commonly known as Mount Pleasant Cemetery, features 13 separate Jewish Societies sharing the nearly 20 million-sq.-ft grounds that includes Jewish, Christian, Muslim and even a pet cemetery.
“We are the largest one,” says John Derrick, secretary and treasurer of the Cemetery Association of the Quebec Knights of Pythias. “We have about 2100 plots in our Knights of Pythias Cemetery Association. There are approximately 800 plots available, that accounts for about 200 plots that are prepaid.”
The cemetery was founded some 63 years ago when the Montreal-area Knights purchased land with the hope to increase membership; in their heyday boasting 3000 active members, closer to 300 today. “We used it to get people to join, selling plots at half the cost of what was being demanded in the city, maybe even cheaper than that.”
Today he says the average plot purchased through a synagogue can cost about $2,500, while “we can sell a double plot for $1,000,” adding that the maintenance is also cheaper because the complex is operated by Magnus Poirier.
“You don’t need to be a member to buy,” he says, but it is advantageous. “Often someone just calls and says, ‘We need a plot, we don’t have much’, and we never say no. We’re mindful of the fundamental principles of our founders, of chesed, of kindness, of caring for the departed. So we hear their story and say, ‘Fine here’s the plot number’. The only question we ask is ‘Are you Jewish?’” The cemetery is run according to strict Orthodox Jewish laws and welcomes all Jews and their converted spouses from any stream of Judaism but in keeping with said laws will not bury cremated remains.
“We are non-profit; we use our own money and if you need it and can’t afford it, you got it, it’s yours.” He says that’s been the practice since its foundation, and the Pythians were still able to hold a mortgage-burning ceremony in 1974, maintaining fundraising operations via their yearly appeal, a crucial aspect of their organization that has been severely impacted by the Covid pandemic.
“This year’s effort was certainly different than most” says Derrick, adding gifts from corporate sponsors dropped by more than 20 percent. “But whatever we did raise this year we decided to distribute towards Covid relief, giving money to Dans la rue, Old Brewery mission, Chez Doris, as well as cutting a check to the Royal Canadian Legion.”
While Derrick says the membership of the fraternal association is down from its heyday, he says the volunteer and support organization is evolving. “It’s slowly changing: the U.S. office is looking at admitting Pythian sisters, which we don’t have yet in Quebec, but change is coming and why not?”
For more information visit http://www.knightsofpythias.qc.ca/Cem.html
