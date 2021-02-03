A Côte St. Luc resident, who does not want to be identified, is warning of a credit card scam, and she has tried to alert authorities of the recent incident.
The resident told The Suburban she received a “very sophisticated phone call” from a person claiming to represent Visa Desjardins and asking if the card holder made particular purchases. The resident, who was taken aback, chose the phone option that she did not make the purchases and was connected to a live woman.
“She reiterated that if these charges were not mine, they would issue me a new card and delete the charges,” the resident explained. “She went on for a bit. Then — and this is where I became very nervous — she told me what my last charge was. Then she asked me to confirm my card number. I asked her to tell me my card number. She asked me again. I told her she could give me her name, I would hang up, call Visa and give it to them. She persisted, saying she could understand my hesitation. That she would feel the same way, but she needed my number. I bluntly said ‘no, you called me.’ She hung up.’”
The resident told The Suburban she reported the incident to Visa Desjardins and they confirmed her card was not compromised. She then called police, who directed her to the RCMP, but she could not get through to them.
The RCMP warned of similar scams last July.
“You get a call on your landline — usually early in the morning — from a person who claims to be working in the security and fraud department of your bank or credit card company,” says the advisory. “They’ve supposedly flagged your account due to unusual purchase activity overnight and are calling to find out whether your card has been compromised. They then ask if you’ve made a particular purchase; once you reply that you haven’t, they assure you they will credit your account for the amount.
“To verify the credit, the caller recites your home address (correctly) and says you can call the 1-800 number on the back of your card later if you have questions. Finally, they ask you to prove that you are in possession of the credit card by asking you to read out the three- or four-digit CVV (Card Verification Value) security number on the back of your card. After you do this, they respond that you are correct, thank you and hang up.
“Unfortunately, the caller now has all the information required — your name, address, card number and CVV — to commit CNP fraud.”
