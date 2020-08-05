The Covid lockdown left many searching for a connection to the world before it shut down. For many, that connection was Publisac. It brought news, community information through flyers and coupons and bargains. The latter were vital to those whose incomes were vulnerable before Covid and were made even weaker because of it. And of them all, seniors were and are most dependant on them.
As much as what Publisac delivers is essential, so much more are the employees who make it happen.They have truly provided an essential service. And though they are not health care workers, they too were frontline heroes. No one missed a day. From the printers, to the graphic artists, to the packers, to the distributors, to the drivers, to the delivery men and women. And they went at their jobs knowing full well that they could easily catch Covid.
But we should not be surprised. Publisac and its parent Transcontinental are among the most responsible corporate citizens we have. They are leaders in responsible and sustainable corporate practices and always have the environment in mind as a priority.
Publisacs are recyclable. They damage nothing. 100% of its materials are recyclable and come from recycled material. Transcontinental achieved this years ago. Furthermore, Publisac’s flyers are printed on newsprint made of sawmill residues. No trees are cut to produce the flyers.
Publisacs are a boon to working men and women and indeed on all those of marginal income. And the delivery jobs it creates help so many from those who need extra income to students working their way through school.
People on low and fixed incomes count on savings in the coupons to make ends meet. They compare prices in order to survive. Half of Montrealers do not use computers. Many seniors are not tech savvy. Others are too poor to afford internet service in a city with 34% of households below the poverty line or working poor. Publisac is not only an essential service it is a public service in the best sense of that phrase . It is a vital aid in supporting those who need a helping hand.
Publisac not only provides a needed economic service, but it helps keep the printed word alive delivering so many community newspapers. It binds neighbours and neighbourhoods together. Publisac helps keep the free flow of information robust and healthy. A lot of people would be left in the dark without it. Publisac helps keep the light on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.