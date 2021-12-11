Public's help urgently sought in finding missing Snowdon resident

The Montreal police and the family of Étienne Ducas-Vézina, 21, are urgently seeking the public's help in finding the Snowdon resident, who disappeared in the past twenty-four hours.
"His relatives have reasons to fear for his health and safety," the SPVM posted on Twitter.
An alert says that the Cégep de Saint-Laurent student who works in NDG is six feet two inches (1.86 metres) and weighs 80 kg. His employer called his family when he didn’t show up for work.
"He wears a long three-quarter length camel-coloured coat, a blue toque and a checkered scarf, [and is also wearing] beige or grey pants," says a post widely circulated in the community by his family. "He was wearing a blue, jeans-like backpack. He has a history of depression and suicidal [thoughts]."
The alert adds that Ducas-Vézina was last seen on St. Philippe Street in St. Henri at which point he abandoned his cell phone.
"He may have travelled to many other places, whether on foot, by Métro or by bus, " his mother said.
She suggests that possible locations where he may be found include Mount Royal, "under bridges and viaducts, close to the Lachine Canal, the St. Lawrence River, vacant lots and out-of-the-way private yards. He is likely to avoid crowded places and security cameras.”
Anyone having any information on Étienne is asked to call 911.
