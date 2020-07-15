It’s not much to ask. No one is asking anyone to head off into battle and face live fire. We’re being asked to wear a mask where social distancing is not possible or where we are in an enclosed public space. And it’s not for ourselves. It’s for those around us. We know that many believe wearing a mask won’t protect them. But we’re being asked to protect our neighbours, our friends, our families. You may be totally asymptomatic, but still be a carrier. And droplets from your mouth could affect someone else. So why take the chance? Until there is a therapeutic or a vaccine, be a good citizen and act responsibly. As of July 18 masks will be mandatory throughout Quebec in all enclosed public spaces. There will be exceptions so check the guidelines. The Suburban encourages everyone to follow the guidelines, follow the law. Keep a mask with you and wear it when in public.

